Slide your travel mug under Keurig’s K-Slim Brewer, now $70 (Reg. up to $110)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day and currently starting from $79 on Amazon. Regularly up to $110 at both Best Buy and Target, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is as much as $40 in savings. Along with its space-saving 5-inch footprint, this model has a removable 46-ounce water reservoir and is tall enough to accomodate up to 7-inches of travel mug. It can brew three different cup sizes including 8-, 10-, or 12-ounces and will automatically shut off 5-minutes after the last brew for safety. It is also compatible with the Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable Ground Coffee Filter, so you aren’t forced to use the K-cups here. Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Best Buy customers. More details below.

This Mueller Pro Single Serve Coffee Maker is great alternative at under $40 on Amazon. It carries even better ratings from over 1,100 customers and has much of the same feature set. It can’t support travel mugs as large as today’s lead deal and has a much smaller water tank, but will provide convenient single-serve brew much the same otherwise.

We also have some solid coffee table deals live right from both Crate & Barrel and Amazon. After you browse through those options, check out this deal on Farberware’s best-selling 12-cup coffee percolator and then head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker:

Get your much-needed caffeine fix with this Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker. The compact design easily fits on your kitchen counter or side table, while the single-serve design lets you have a cup of joe in few easy steps. This Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker has a drip tray to hold overflows and keep your counter neat.

