This RGB LED strip upgrades the look of any space for under $10 Prime shipped

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot RGB LED Strip for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code R2OJ5ZOQ at checkout. This is down from its $15 going rate and is among the best pricing available. Offering over 16-feet of illumination, this strip is the perfect addition to any area of your home. It can be controlled via the included remote and you can change the color or build DIY profiles custom to your needs. You can mount this under your cabinets in the kitchen for unique lighting or add it to a home theater to make movie night more immersive. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save a buck when ditching the RGB colorings. This LED strip from Antec is quite a bit shorter (around 50-inches), but it’s powered over USB which means you won’t have to take up another wall plug to run it. At just $9 Prime shipped, this is great if you have a smaller application where USB power is the only option.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

Color Changing: This RGB Led strip lights kit can change colors and speed automatically and periodically. It has not only RGB(Red, Green, Blue), 16 multicolored options, but also has DIY selection to create your great led mood lighting.

