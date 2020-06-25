Logitech’s Z606 Surround Bluetooth Speaker System hits $89 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Z606 5.1 Surround Sound Bluetooth Speaker System for $88.99 shipped. That’s around $30 off the regular pricing and the second best Amazon offer we have tracked. Once armed with Logitech’s speaker system you’ll be able to immerse yourself in surrounding audio for your favorite movies, music and games. Bluetooth is onboard, allowing you to skip tethered connectivity to your primary output device. It also happens to look great, which you can get a feel for in our hands-on video review. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Don’t need a full-blown surround setup? Logitech’s Z207 Stereo Speakers are $45, reducing today’s spending by about half. Like the featured deal, uses can connect using a cable or Bluetooth.

While we’re on the topic of upgrading your entertainment setup, don’t forget that Samsung’s 8K QLED Smart TV is $1,250+ off. It spans 75-inches, ensuring you can truly enjoy the forward-thinking resolution offered in this TV.

Logitech Z606 Speaker System features:

True 5.1 surround Sound – Surround yourself with audio from your favorite movies, music and games with a 5.1 speaker system that includes left, right and center channels, 2 rear satellites and ONE subwoofer

160 Watts of room-filling sound – 160 watts peak/80 watts RMS system with a 5.25 Inch bass driver fills your room with incredible sound. You’ll get sparkling clear highs (up to 120 kHz) and deep, powerful bass (as low as 50 Hz) with a speaker system made for Audio lovers

Put it almost anywhere – the extra-long 20 foot rear satellite speaker cables allow for optimal placement in living rooms, gaming spaces, offices, bedrooms—just about anywhere you want. Set them on desks, consoles and end tables, or easily mount them to the wall(Mounting brackets not Included)

