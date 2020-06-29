Acer’s 25-inch 1440p Monitor falls to $205 (Reg. $280), more from $75

Amazon is offering the Acer 25-inch 1440p Monitor (G257HU) for $204.99 shipped. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This screen sports a 2560 by 1440 resolution display that delivers a much clearer picture when compared with what’s found in traditional 1080p panels. It also boasts a 4ms response time which ensures smoother transitions when gaming, watching action-packed movies or TV shows, and more. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale from $75.

We’ve also spotted that Staples is offering the Dell E 23-inch 1080p Monitor for $75.24 shipped when adding this filler to your cart and applying code 34755 during checkout. This display trades in high-end specifications for an incredibly low price. With it you’ll be ready to affordably embrace a multi-display setup, making it a great option for those looking to bolster at-home productivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If after a day of work you tend to suffer from neck and shoulder pain, it could be a sign that your display isn’t propped high enough. Thankfully this $13 screen riser can potentially alleviate this problem by adding a 2- to 3-inches of added height to your setup.

Acer 25-inch 1440p Monitor features:

The stunning 25″ display with 2560 x 1440 resolution delivers excellent detail, making it perfect for widescreen Full HD gaming, multimedia and productivity

With DVI & HDMI inputs so you can easily power and extend the enjoyment from your smartphone or tablet on Full HD display

Rapid 4ms response time reduces deviations in transition time to deliver high-quality moving images bringing immersive graphics to your movies and games

Signal Inputs: 1 x DVI (w/HDCP), 1 X HDMI & 1 x Display Port.Brightness:350 cd/m²

