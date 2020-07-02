DEWALT’s Black Oxide 13-piece Drill Bit Set resists corrosion: $13 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Black Oxide 13-piece Drill Bit Set (DW1163) for $13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s roughly 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked in months. This DEWALT offering is comprised of 13 black oxide drill bits ranging from 1/16- to 1/4-inch tips. A tough case is bundled and features a dedicated place to stow each bit. Every slot is labeled accordingly, ensuring you can quickly find the exact bit needed for the project at hand. A black oxide coating diminishes chances of corrosion, helping bolster the longevity of this set. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Opt for COMOWARE 13-piece Titanium Twist Drill Bit Set at $11 to curb spending a bit. Take note that black oxide coating is forfeited, increasing the chance of corrosion over time. With 1,500 reviews so far, this set rests at 4.3/5 stars.
The DEWALT drill bit set above is not the only Amazon discount we’ve spotted recently. You can also take advantage of 40% off its 3-piece Countersink Bit Set, which happens to now be priced at $15.
DEWALT 13-Piece Drill Bit Set features:
- This set offers 13 black oxide drill bits ranging from 1/16-inch – 1/4-inch bits and are stored in a tough case container
- 135 degree split point to reduce walking when starting bit
- Unique bit retention system keeps bits in place and makes different sizes easy to identify
- Sliding rubber lock keeps case closed during transport and storage
