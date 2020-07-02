DEWALT’s Black Oxide 13-piece Drill Bit Set resists corrosion: $13 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Black Oxide 13-piece Drill Bit Set (DW1163) for $13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s roughly 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked in months. This DEWALT offering is comprised of 13 black oxide drill bits ranging from 1/16- to 1/4-inch tips. A tough case is bundled and features a dedicated place to stow each bit. Every slot is labeled accordingly, ensuring you can quickly find the exact bit needed for the project at hand. A black oxide coating diminishes chances of corrosion, helping bolster the longevity of this set. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Opt for COMOWARE 13-piece Titanium Twist Drill Bit Set at $11 to curb spending a bit. Take note that black oxide coating is forfeited, increasing the chance of corrosion over time. With 1,500 reviews so far, this set rests at 4.3/5 stars.

The DEWALT drill bit set above is not the only Amazon discount we’ve spotted recently. You can also take advantage of 40% off its 3-piece Countersink Bit Set, which happens to now be priced at $15.

DEWALT 13-Piece Drill Bit Set features:

This set offers 13 black oxide drill bits ranging from 1/16-inch – 1/4-inch bits and are stored in a tough case container

135 degree split point to reduce walking when starting bit

Unique bit retention system keeps bits in place and makes different sizes easy to identify

Sliding rubber lock keeps case closed during transport and storage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!