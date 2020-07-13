A $50 discount brings Wacom’s latest Intuos Pro Drawing Tablet down to $200

Amazon is currently offering the Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen small Drawing Tablet (PTH460K0A) for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. Bring a 6.3- by 3.9-inch multi-touch drawing area to your Mac or PC with Wacom’s Intuos Pro. It comes equipped with 8,192-levels of pen pressure sensitivity, as well as six programmable express keys. Whether you’re trying to get some creative work done from home or want to get started with animation and graphic design, this is a notable way to enhance your setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 100 customers. Head below for more.

Make out for even less when you bring home the Wacom Intuos Tablet instead. This alternate ditches the macro keys, multi-touch surface, and other more professional-grade features, but cuts costs down to $80. But for those who want to learn the basics of digital artistry, it’s a more cost-effective option.

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet features:

Wacom trusted Professional Pro pen 2 technology in a precision graphics tablet, optimized for hours of image editing, illustration or design work. Slim tablet design with the most compact footprint in the Intuos Pro line (10.6 inch x 6.7 inch) and an active area of (6.3 inch x 3.9 inch) for anyone with a serious creative passion but lacking in space.

