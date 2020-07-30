Under Armour’s Tech Polo Shirt is perfect for golf and just $24 (Reg. $40)

Under Armour is currently offering the Tech Polo Shirt in several color options for $23.99. Regularly priced at $40, that’s one of the lowest rates we’ve seen for this polo. It’s a wonderful option for golf season and will pair with chino pants or shorts alike. It also features anti-odor technology to help you smell fresh throughout the day as well as stretch fabric, which is great for your golf swing. With over 470 reviews, this polo is rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals and if you spend over $60 you receive free delivery.

Another notable deal is the UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $20 and regularly is priced at $25. This t-shirt is wonderful option for workouts and comes in several color options. It also has a sleek fit for less distractions and quick-drying fabric. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals including PUMA, Callaway, and much more.

Under Armour’s Tech Polo Shirt features:

Textured fabric that’s soft, light & breathable

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast

Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes

UA Tech™ is our original go-to training gear: Under Armour men’s Tech polos are loose, light, and keep you cool. Basically, they’re built to be everything you need.

