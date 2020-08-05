Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender with an 8-yr. warranty now up to $200 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender in stainless steel for $249.99 shipped. Originally $500, it sells for $450 direct with very similar models starting at $300 on Amazon. Today’s offer is also the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for a serious kitchen upgrade that can handle just about anything you throw at it, this is it. The 3HP motor will make short work of meat, ice, and robust vegetables. Along with the included touch slider for selecting one of eight pre-set blend cycles/modes, this model can heat up soup and even has a handy self-cleaning feature. It ships with an impressive 8-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating. Head below for more details.

We are also still tracking a notable offer on the slightly less powerful Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $229 shipped at Amazon. But if it’s something even more affordable you’re after, take a look at the Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender. Still quite a powerful and versatile machine, it sells for under $80 at Amazon, saving you roughly $170 over today’s lead deal. While it might not be able to heat the soup and sauces up, it is a more than capable solution that is as good for meal prep as it is for your daily smoothie.

While we are talking kitchenware, be sure to swing by Le Creuset’s new summer savings event. You’ll find its usually quite pricey options with at as much as 60% off right now. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers.

More on the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender:

Prepare delicious smoothies with this Blendtec Designer 650s Blender. Its 3 HP motor drives the stainless steel blade through meat, ice and vegetables easily, and the automatic blending cycles adjust the speed to match the ingredient. This Blendtec Designer blender has touch controls that let you quickly change settings as you work.

