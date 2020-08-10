Take $250 off Apple’s now previous-generation Retina 5K iMac

B&H offers Apple’s 2019 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion HDD for $1,749 shipped. You’ll also find this deal over at Amazon, however, it’s currently back-ordered. Today’s deal is a $250 discount from the regular going rate, a $50 price drop from our previous mention, and a match of the Amazon all-time low price.

Apple’s now previous-generation 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South Backpack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus, it matches your iMac’s design so if you do happen to see it, Twelve South’s Backpack generally blends in.

In case you missed it last week, Apple introduced new Retina iMacs and the first batch of reviews have been largely positive. We’ve rounded up some exclusive discounts with our partner and authorized Apple retailer Expercom, which take up to $150 off. You can find all of our coverage from Thursday on this page, but just remember, these deals will only be good for a few more days.

Apple 27-inch Retina iMac features:

27-Inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

6-Core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Radeon Pro 570x, 575x, or 580x Graphics processor

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Magic mouse 2

