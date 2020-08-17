Nomad offers 30% off sitewide: Base Stations, every Apple Watch band, more

- Aug. 17th 2020 1:25 pm ET

30% off
0

Update 8/14: Today only, Nomad is taking 40% off a selection of Nikki’s favorite gear, so head below the fold to find out what else is discounted.

Nomad is kicking off its 8-year Journey sale by offering 30% off sitewide for the next eight days. One of our favorites is the Base Station V1 Apple Watch Edition, which is down to $97.95. Shipping charges may apply and vary. Normally up to $140, today’s deal beats our last mention by $27 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. I’ve owned Nomad’s Base Station Apple Watch Edition for quite some time and absolutely love it. I can set my iPhone 11 Pro and AirPods Pro on it, while placing my Apple Watch Series 4 on the back and everything is fully recharged by the time I wake up in the morning. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more of our favorites, or swing by Nomad’s site to view everything on sale.

Today only, 40% off:

Our favorite deals:

Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition features:

Designed to be the premium personalized charging experience for Apple Watch and iPhone owners, Nomad Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch integrates a sleek, modern design with a functional wireless charging hub. With three high-power charging coils and a built-in Apple Watch charger, Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch creates a frictionless charging experience.

