Logitech’s MX Vertical offers enhanced ergonomics for your office at $81.50

- Aug. 24th 2020 2:12 pm ET

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Advanced Vertical Wireless Mouse for $81.28 shipped when you add a filler item to your cart and use the code 25235 at checkout. Originally retailing for $100, but going for around $92 at Amazon these days, today’s deal is among the best prices that we’ve tracked recently outside of a drop to $78.50 a few months ago. Launched in 2018, the MX Vertical is my go-to mouse and has been since it came out. I absolutely love using it and I’ve tried to go back to “normal” mice a few times, only to return a few days later. It’s more ergonomic for longer workdays and offers USB-C charging, dual Bluetooth/2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and much more. Find out if the MX Vertical is the mouse for you in our hands-on review and comparison articles. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Update 8/24 @ 2:2 PM: Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard with Blue Switches for $38.49 shipped with the code 7TOLBKAQ at checkout. Down from $55, today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Love Logitech’s multiple connectivity options, but not ready to drop over $80 on a mouse? Well, the MX Anywhere 2S is a great option. It offers a compact form-factor, Hyper-Fast scrolling, can be used on any surface, and can be paired to up to three devices at one time. It’s available on Amazon for $58 and is a great option for those who need something a bit smaller and more budget-friendly than today’s lead deal, even though it does sacrifice ergonomics for a more compact build.

However, Anker’s vertical mouse is perfect if you’re trying to make your setup more ergonomic on a budget. It’s wireless, offering multiple DPI levels, and five buttons. Coming in at $26, you’ll save quite a bit over the mice mentioned above, though you’ll miss out on some of Logitech’s killer features like multi-device connection.

Logitech MX Advanced Vertical Mouse features:

MX Vertical is an advanced ergonomic mouse that combines science-driven design with the elevated performance of Logitech’s MX series. Rise above discomfort with a mouse designed to reduce muscle strain, decrease wrist pressure, and improve posture. MX Vertical’s unique 57° vertical angle reduces the pressure on your wrist, while your thumb is positioned comfortably on the thumb rest.

