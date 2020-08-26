Gold Toe 3-Pack Hampton Socks for $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15), more

Amazon is currently offering the 3-Pack of Gold Toe Hampton Socks in the color Navy for $8.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s the lowest price in over a year and matched with the all-time low. These socks are perfect to pair with dress shoes, boots, sneakers, and more. I personally love the Gold Toe brand because of how long-lasting they are and the socks wash well too. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 270 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more details about these socks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another great deal is the Cotton Crew 6-Pack of Gold Toe Socks in Black for $12.80. Regularly priced at $20, that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. This style is cushioned, shock absorbing, and sweat-wicking to promote comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 700 reviews.

Finally, now that we’ve updated your socks for this fall, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s boots for cooler weather. Inside this guide all of the options are under $100 and we’ve picked an array of styles.

Gold Toe Hampton Socks feature:

Dedicated to style and quality for nearly a century, GOLD TOE utilizes industry knowledge and expertise to knit high-quality socks with innovative comfort and lasting durability.

The original GOLD TOE sock featuring a reinforced gold toe was a revolutionary answer to hard-working Americans’ need in a post-World War pre-Great Depression era.

To this day GOLD TOE continues to provide customers around the globe with the most comfortable socks in a variety of premium dress, casual, and athletic styles.

