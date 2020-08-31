LG 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED TV is $1,300 (Refurb, Orig. $1,800), more from $740

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished smart TVs starting at $740 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. One highlight from the sale is on the LG 55-inch CX AirPlay 2 4K OLED TV for $1,299.99. Normally retailing for $1,800, right now you’ll find a new condition model for $1,500 at Amazon with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by $198 and marking the best to date. LG’s 55-inch CX TV delivers an OLED experience that pairs with a 4K HDR panel and pixel-level dimming for “darker blacks and vibrant color.” That’s on top of its built-in smart features, which notably delivers AirPlay 2 alongside HomeKit, LG webOS, Alexa, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 255 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Alongside the featured LG offering, Woot has plenty of other discounts going on in today’s sale. From some more affordable QLED offerings from Samsung, to even higher-end models from LG, there are quite a few options worth considering to fit into most home theaters and budgets. Just like the lead deal, everything else here comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Shop all of the deals right here.

Then go check out all of the other discounts in our home theater guide right now. From this lifetime Plex Pass deal at $88 to a new all-time low on Hisense’s 70-inch 4K Android TV at $500, you’ll want to swing by our deals hub for all the offers.

LG 55-inch CX 4K OLED TV features:

Enjoy apps and internet-based content at four times the resolution of Full HD with the LG CXPUA 55″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV. This 54.6″ OLED TV features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, allowing you to view detailed UHD images, and the enhanced black and contrast levels of OLED technology helps colors seem more vibrant.

