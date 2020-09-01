Jos. A. Bank Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals from $12

Jos. A. Bank’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide, including new arrivals and clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cole Haan Watson Wingtip Oxfords that are currently marked down to $82 and originally were priced at $150. These dress shoes are perfect for any business occasion and will give you a polished look wherever you go. They also have a timeless design and look nice with jeans or slacks alike. You can choose from two color options and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank include:

