Jos. A. Bank Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals from $12

Jos. A. Bank’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide, including new arrivals and clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cole Haan Watson Wingtip Oxfords that are currently marked down to $82 and originally were priced at $150. These dress shoes are perfect for any business occasion and will give you a polished look wherever you go. They also have a timeless design and look nice with jeans or slacks alike. You can choose from two color options and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank include:
- Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants $20 (Orig. $59)
- Tailored Collection V-Neck Sweater $63 (Orig. $325)
- Joseph Abboud Stevenson Oxfords $130 (Orig. $170)
- Cole Haan Watson Wingtip Oxfords $82 (Orig. $150)
- Cable Knit Cotton Crew Sweater $28 (Orig. $130)
- Double Monk Dress Shoes $97 (Orig. $165)
- Tailored Fit Tweed Field Coat $119 (Orig. $159)
- …and even more deals…
