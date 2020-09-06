Be prepared with this 18-in-1 car jump starter and multi-tool, now $68 (Orig. $99)

You could easily drive 10,000 times without ever having a problem. But when something happens, you will want the CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter & Multi-Tool in your trunk. This versatile emergency tool was a Kickstarter smash hit, and it’s now just $68 (Orig. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: GOFORIT15.

Imagine you go out driving to explore somewhere remote. What happens when you forget to turn off your lights and the battery dies? Imagine you were involved in a collision. How would you escape if a fire started?

These are just two nightmare scenarios that CarAIDE can resolve. This compact device has an internal battery that can jump-start your car, along with a seatbelt cutter and window breaker.

If you break down at night, CarAIDE works as a powerful emergency flashlight. You can use the internal battery to charge your phone, and the multitool also offers an emergency rope on board.

Add a compass, a thermometer, a hook, and other great features, and you have the ultimate emergency tool for drivers. It’s easy to see why the device is rated at 4.5 stars on Amazon.

CarAIDE weighs just 2.2 pounds, and it’s small enough to fit in the door pockets of your car. With a casing that is both shock- and dirt-resistant, it can survive any adventure.

Normally priced at $99, the CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter & Multi-Tool is $68 with promo code: GOFORIT15

