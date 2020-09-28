Crate & Barrel’s Style Sale offers up to 70% off pillows, decor, more from $10

The Crate & Barrel Style Sale offers up to 40% off rugs, pillows, furniture, decor, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, they’re offering up to 70% off clearance items with prices from just $10. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Create a warm space for the fall season with the Willa Cozy Throw Blanket. It’s currently on sale for $42, which is down from its original rate of $70. This blanket will look great thrown over a chair, sofa, or at the end of a bed. It’s also a grey neutral coloring that will pair with almost any home decor as well as an array of seasons. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Crate & Barrel and be sure to check out our home good guide to find more deals to spruce up your space for fall.
Our top picks from Crate & Barrel include:
- Andreo Sheepskin Pillows $51 (Orig. $100)
- Willa Cozy Throw $42 (Orig. $70)
- Loren Rose Soft Throw Blanket $36 (Orig. $60)
- Alpaca Plaid Throw Blanket $90 (Orig. $150)
- Ori Amber 23-inch Pillow Cover $19 (Orig. $32)
- Edge Round 48-inch Wall Mirror $424 (Orig. $499)
- Valerio Open Weave Basket $52 (Orig. $70)
- Willow Oval Wood Bowl $42 (Orig. $60)
- Modern Classic Round Pie Dish $30 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
