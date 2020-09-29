Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with this ASUS Tri-Band Mesh Router at $350, more from $55

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS RT-AX92U AX6100 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router for $349.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer takes $50 off while dropping the price down to an Amazon all-time low for only the third time. Sporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, this ASUS mesh router system packs 4.8Gb/s speeds and can dish out up to 5,500-square feet of coverage. Alongside the main router, you’ll also receive a satellite for blanketing your home in Tri-Band connectivity with a dedicated backhaul channel for even more reliable speeds. Other notable features here include four Gigabit Ethernet ports, link aggregation support, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for more from $55.

Over at Woot, you’ll be able to score some certified refurbished mesh Wi-Fi systems from Linksys starting at $55 for a single dual-band node. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, but a $6 fee applies otherwise. One standout is on the Linksys Velop Dual-Band Router 3-Pack at $129.99, down from the original $200 price tag. Notable features here include up to 4,500-square feet of coverage, 1.2Gb/s throughout, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 130 customers and everything includes a 90-day Linksys warranty, as well. Shop the entire selection right here.

If you’re looking for a more affordable mesh Wi-Fi system, yesterday we tracked a discount on Nokia’s 802.11ac Beacon 3 setup from $98. This one delivers more budget-focused functionality compared to the lead deal or even the refurbished offerings, but will let you upgrade the Wi-Fi for less.

ASUS Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router features:

RT-AX92U with 4×4 tri-band Wi-Fi that provides 160MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM* for dramatically faster wireless connections. With a total networking speed of about 4804Mbps on the 5GHz-2 band, RT-AX92U is 2.7X faster than normal 802.11ac 4×4 routers. You can enjoy the technology from the future now and still connect it with the latest 802.11ax devices when they come out in the near future.

