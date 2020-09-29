Creality’s new Ender 3 V2 3D Printer falls to all-time low at $223 (Save 20%)

Creality’s official Amazon strorefront currently offers its Ender 3 V2 3D Printer for $223.20 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $279 going rate, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut to date, saves you 20%, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. As one of the brand’s latest 3D printer’s, the Ender 3 V2 delivers a more polished build than its predecessors alongside an upgraded processor, new 4.3-inch color display, and improved nozzle design. It sports a 9.8- by 8.6- by 8.6-inch print area and also includes a print resume feature in case power is lost or something else interrupts a creation. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save a bit more than the lead deal by going with the previous-generation Ender 3 for $206 at Amazon instead. You’re getting a similar print area as the lead deal, but won’t benefit from the refreshed design or improved print nozzle found above.

In either case, a great way to use some of the your savings from the 3D printer on some additional filament. Both include a small portion to get you started, but picking up some of this highly-rated PLA starting at $20 on Amazon is a great call. I’ve personally been using filament from this brand for the past few months, and can vouch that it’ll do the trick.

Ender 3 V2 3D Printer features:

Updated mainboard with silent TMC2208 stepper drivers: Compared to the Ender 3 and Ender 3 pro, a V2 design that delivers users out-of-the-box experience and silence-oriented upgrades. With a 4.3-inch color screen and a redesigned UI that prioritizes ease of use, the Ender-3 V2 is an ideal choice for beginners.

