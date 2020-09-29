Creality’s new Ender 3 V2 3D Printer falls to all-time low at $223 (Save 20%)

- Sep. 29th 2020 2:33 pm ET

0

Creality’s official Amazon strorefront currently offers its Ender 3 V2 3D Printer for $223.20 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $279 going rate, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut to date, saves you 20%, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. As one of the brand’s latest 3D printer’s, the Ender 3 V2 delivers a more polished build than its predecessors alongside an upgraded processor, new 4.3-inch color display, and improved nozzle design. It sports a 9.8- by 8.6- by 8.6-inch print area and also includes a print resume feature in case power is lost or something else interrupts a creation. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more. 

Save a bit more than the lead deal by going with the previous-generation Ender 3 for $206 at Amazon instead. You’re getting a similar print area as the lead deal, but won’t benefit from the refreshed design or improved print nozzle found above.

In either case, a great way to use some of the your savings from the 3D printer on some additional filament. Both include a small portion to get you started, but picking up some of this highly-rated PLA starting at $20 on Amazon is a great call. I’ve personally been using filament from this brand for the past few months, and can vouch that it’ll do the trick.

Ender 3 V2 3D Printer features:

Updated mainboard with silent TMC2208 stepper drivers: Compared to the Ender 3 and Ender 3 pro, a V2 design that delivers users out-of-the-box experience and silence-oriented upgrades. With a 4.3-inch color screen and a redesigned UI that prioritizes ease of use, the Ender-3 V2 is an ideal choice for beginners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Creality

Creality

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go