Stay toasty with Amazon’s Eco-Smart Wood Space Heater at $70 (Reg. $100+)

- Sep. 30th 2020 4:00 pm ET

Woot is now offering the AmazonBasics Portable Eco-Smart Space Heater for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $100 or so and currently fetching $105 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 30% off and the lowest we can find. Just in time for the cooler months, this portable space heater features a wood finish as well as an adjustable electronic thermostat (65- to 85-degrees), an easy-to-read LED display, and an over-heat sensor for safety. It has 750W and 1500W power settings along with an ECO-smart option, a remote control, and the ability to heat rooms up to 1,000-square feet. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is already hundreds of dollars below those Dyson Hot+Cool fans, there are even more affordable options out there. The Lasko Ceramic Space Heater is great alternative at $62 with the same 1500W of power, but you can save significantly more with the AmazonBasics 1500W Ceramic Heater at $26 shipped. While this one is really more for smaller rooms and your immediate space, it carries solid ratings and is certainly worth considering as a more personal solution.

You’ll also want to check out this week’s Home Depot tankless water heater sale at up to 35% off and everything else you’ll find in our constantly updated home goods guide.

More on the AmazonBasics Wood Space Heater:

  • Elegant wood finish portable space heater with adjustable electronic thermostat and easy-to-read LED display (measures 13 x 12 x 16 inches; weighs 23.5 pounds)
  • Includes over-heat sensor for safety
  • Adjustable temperature setting from : 65- 85
  • Four infrared heating elements with 750W and 1500W power settings as well as ECO-Smart setting for energy savings

