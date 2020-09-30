Amazon’s MotionSphere Razor with 16 blade replacements from $13.50 (35% off)

As part of its early Prime Day 2020 deals, Amazon is now offering its Prime members its Solimo 5-Blade MotionSphere Razor with 16 blade replacements at $17.99. But the price will drop down to $13.67 shipped for Prime members who opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Regularly as much as $21 and currently closer to $18 these days, today’s offer is as much as 35% off and the lowest price we can find. While Amazon’s Solimo might not be the most well-known brand in the space, this one carries stellar ratings from over 11,000 customers and includes far more replacement blades than the competition. Features include hypoallergenic lubricating strip, a multi-axis pivot design, and more. Additional details below.

If you would prefer to stick with a brand name, despite the wealth of blades on the Solimo, check out the Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor Handle. It includes a pair of blades and features one of those backside trimmers you won’t get on the Solimo for under $8 Prime shipped.

We also still have a notable Prime-only offer running on Mangroomer’s Platinum Hair Kit at $24. But you’ll definitely want to browse through our Prime Day 2020 coverage now that it has been made official.

More on the Solimo 5-Blade MotionSphere Razor:

  • MotionSphere multi axis pivot designed to follow the contours of your face; Beard trimmer for shaving goatee, sideburns and under nose
  • Anti-clog design for quick rinse
  • A great value alternative to higher priced razors
  • Hypoallergenic lubricating strip with Vitamin E
  • Cartridges fit Solimo Razor Handles only; does not fit other brands

