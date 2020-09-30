Bring this Boba Fett helmet to your Star Wars collection at $98.50 (Save 24%)

- Sep. 30th 2020 1:06 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett Helmet for $98.31 shipped. Typically fetching $130 like you’ll find at GameStop, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Adding this authentic Boba Fett helmet to your collection is a perfect way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. It packs the premium build quality that Hasbro’s Black Series is known for alongside screen-accurate details, working lights and sound effects, and more. While it’ll look great up on display, you can also don the life-sized helmet yourself, too. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more details.

If you’ll mainly be using the featured Boba Fett Helmet as a display piece, LEGO’s brick-built version of the iconic bounty hunter might be a better buy at $53. This 625-piece kit assembles the character’s helmet out of bricks with a display stand to complete the model. We found it to be a nice change of pace from the average LEGO kit in our hands-on review and a great display piece.

For more action from The Empire Strikes Back, be sure to check out our review of the new LEGO AT-AT Walker. That’s on top of the recent Bespin Duel set from LEGO that depicts one of the more iconic scenes from the film.

Black Series Boba Fett Helmet features:

Commemorate Star Wars: the empire strikes back with the Black Series Boba Fett premium electronic helmet! This role-play item with premium Deco, realistic detail, and movie-inspired design is a great addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection.

