Upgrade to a Blendtec 575 Blender with 8-yr. warranty at $190 (Reg. $300)

Today only, Woot is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $189.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $300 or more, this model currently sells for $269 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also matches our previous mention. This professional-grade blender can handle just about any of your most robust meal preparations as you “never a need to chop, slice, or dice in advance of blending.” It can heat up the soups and sauces, as well as power through your daily smoothie with four preset blending programs and a 5-speed manual control. Alongside the included 8-year warranty, it has a self-cleaning function and ships with a 90-ounce blending jar. Rated 4+ stars from over 530 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, you could opt for something like the $50 Nutribullet, which is ideal for smoothies, but you might have a harder time with some of the more robust ingredients out there. So it might be worth jumping up to the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender at $100. It’ll still save you $90 and carries even better ratings from over 13,000 Amazon cusotmers.

Speaking of kitchenware deals, we still have a solid offer on the Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper as well as a host of small Joseph Joseph kitchen accessories from $6. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender:

Blendtec is the blender of choice at restaurants like Panera Bread and Checkers, coffee houses like Peet’s and Dunkin’ Donuts, and smoothie shops like Jamba Juice, Baskin Robbins, Bahama Bucks and Planet Smoothie to name a few. What you may not know is that Blendtec blenders are also in thousands of homes across the world. Blendtec constantly innovates products to produce blenders with industry best life-spans.

