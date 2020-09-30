Bring home a new Cuisinart Boxed Grater for just $8 Prime shipped (Reg. $13+)

Woot is now offering the Cuisinart Boxed Grater (CTG-00-BG) for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $22, it more typically sells for between $13 and $15 on Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Everybody needs a grater of some kind and today’s deal is a great opportunity to refresh your aging solution with a brand-name option at a major discount. This is a stainless steel, four-sided boxed grater with a top-mounted handle. You’ll also find a non-skid base and a 30-day return policy in place here. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is the best price we can find on a comparable box grater from a brand you would trust. The only more affordable option we can find would be something like this handheld zester/grater at just over $7 Prime shipped. But needless to say, if you need a new box grater, pricing doesn’t get much better than today’s lead deal.

More on the Cuisinart Boxed Grater:

To slice, grate or shred foods, the stainless Box Grater with its nonskid base does the job. Soft grips make food prep a pleasure….4 Sides to slice, grate or shred foods…Made from Stainless steel…Black Plastic Handle

