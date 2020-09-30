Eastbay’s Gear Up Sale takes 25% off sitewide: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

- Sep. 30th 2020 12:59 pm ET

0

Eastbay’s Gear Up and Go Sale takes 20% off orders of $49 or more and 25% off purchases of $100 when you apply promo codes TKE20 or TKE25 at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Reebok, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick for men is the Nike Zoom Fly 3 Running Shoes that’s marked down from $79. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $160. This style is great to boost your fall workouts and it has a curved design to keep you quick on your feet. It comes in four color options and rated 4/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale offers deals from $10 on Nike, adidas, Callaway, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Eastbay

Eastbay

About the Author