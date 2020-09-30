Eastbay’s Gear Up Sale takes 25% off sitewide: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Eastbay’s Gear Up and Go Sale takes 20% off orders of $49 or more and 25% off purchases of $100 when you apply promo codes TKE20 or TKE25 at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Reebok, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick for men is the Nike Zoom Fly 3 Running Shoes that’s marked down from $79. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $160. This style is great to boost your fall workouts and it has a curved design to keep you quick on your feet. It comes in four color options and rated 4/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Infinity Run Flyknit $90 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Mamba Fury $75 (Orig. $100)
- Nike Tech Fleece Joggers $82 (Orig. $110)
- Nike Air Max Plus Shoes $127 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Zoom Fly 3 $79 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $90 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Zoom Hyperace 2 $90 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 $90 (Orig. $120)
- Under Armour Block City 2.0 $88 (Orig. $110)
- Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 $88 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Also, Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale offers deals from $10 on Nike, adidas, Callaway, and more.
