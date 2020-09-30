Keep just about any iPad generation protected with these cases from $5

- Sep. 30th 2020 3:33 pm ET

YBintech US_ESR Authorized (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of iPad cases for varying models on sale from $5 Prime shipped when the promo code N6V6U3VU is used at checkout (unless otherwise noted.) Our favorite is the Codex Folio Case for 10.2-inch iPad at $4.99, which is down from its $10 regular going rate. You’ll find a unique saying on the front of the folio case, making your iPad stand out from the rest. It also functions as a stand that can prop up your iPad when watching YouTube or Netflix, making it a multi-function case. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Have a different iPad? Well, head below for other great deals for a variety of devices.

Looking for a case to protect your iPhone? Be sure to swing by today’s Smartphone Accessory roundup. We’ve got iPhone 11/Pro cases on sale from just $5, delivering protection on a budget for your new smartphone.

ESR iPad Case features:

  • LIGHT & VENTILATED – A pure polycarbonate backplate with a large ventilation cutout keeps your iPad cool and lightweight.
  • PREMIUM MATERIALS – Made using high-quality faux-leather with a sophisticated engraved pattern. The textured outer cover and sturdy frame combine with a soft microfiber lining to help keep your iPad safe.
  • RELIABLE AUTO SLEEP/WAKE – Powerful magnets ensure your iPad’s auto sleep/wake function works quickly and consistently.
  • STABLE VIEWING STAND – Two non-slip grooves allow you to find the viewing angle that’s right for you.

