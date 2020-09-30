LEGO’s 1,580-piece Technic Porsche 911 drops to $125 (Save $25), more from $13

Trusted Seller Zavvi currently offers the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car kit for $124.99 shipped when code PORSCHE has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $150 going rate and $141 sale price at Amazon, today’s offer saves you $25, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best we’ve seen since it hit an all-time low in January at $124. Bring this brick-built Porsche 911 RSR to your collection complete with 1,580-pieces. It stacks up to over 19-inches long once assembled and packed plenty of authentic details ranging from a working independent suspension to a functioning 6-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons. LEGO takes it up a notch by also including an accessible cockpit featuring a radar screen as well as a track map of the Laguna Seca circuit. Head below for more LEGO deals from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals at Amazon include:

Earlier today, LEGO announced its two latest Ideas kits, bringing a brick-built globe and Fender Stratocaster into your collection. Plus, don’t forget that you can still prepare for the holiday season with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars at all-time lows from $20. We also just took a hands-on look at the recent 501st Clone Battle Pack, and you’ll find even more in our LEGO guide right here.

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR features:

Celebrate an icon of engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42096 Porsche 911 RSR. Developed in partnership with Porsche, this authentic replica captures the vehicle’s powerful appearance with its sharp contours and aerodynamic detailing, including a rear wing with ‘swan neck’ mounts, extended rear diffuser and specially designed side mirrors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!