MSI’s i7-powered Modern 14 laptop drops as low as $699 with a 512GB SSD

Newegg is offering the MSI Modern 14 Laptop with 1.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $799 shipped. Save an additional $100 with a mail-in rebate, dropping the price to $699. Normally $950, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Sporting Intel’s latest 10th generation quad-core i7 processor, you’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage available here. All of this combines to deliver a lightning-fast experience that’s great for school, work, or light gaming. Windows 10 Pro is in tow, ensuring you have the tools required to tackle even enterprise-level jobs. Rated 5+ stars from over 80% of early-adopter buyers.

Need a laptop, but not ready to drop $700 or more? Well, the Acer Aspire 5 Slim is a fantastic choice. It offers a Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and both a 128GB SSD and 500GB HDD for ample storage. This is a great machine for Zoom conference calls if working from home, or for your kids to run Word and Excel to tackle school projects outside of the classroom. At $499, you’ll save at least $200 over today’s lead deal, while also scoring a bit more storage thanks to the dual drive setup.

Prefer to work on-the-go? Well, Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet is a no-brainer option. It’s currently on sale for $100, which is 33% off its normal going rate. You’ll find a 10-inch HD display here and 32GB of built-in storage, though that can easily be expanded via a microSD card. Interested in picking up Amazon’s Alexa-powered tablet? Head on over to our coverage of the sale to find out more about how you can save.

MSI Modern 14 Laptop features:

Cultivate your creativity whenever inspiration hits with the MSI Modern 14, a portable laptop equipped with swift Intel processor, brilliant display, and long battery life. Its lightweight aluminum body features Onyx Black finish to perfectly match your style and is ready to adventure with you thanks to the military-grade durability.

