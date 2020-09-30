Put a Mac mini here, there, or anywhere with Sabrent’s mount: $10 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Mac Mini Mount for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile mount features a silver powder coating to protect your Mac mini from scratches and scuffs. Its design is open along the back, providing easy access to buttons, ports, and slots. Screws and drywall anchors come in the box, helping you get the job done with no other accessories required. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Swing by our mounting guide to find some tips and tricks.

If you’d rather invest in an Apple TV Mount, check out this affordable $8 solution. It’s made with both Apple TV 4 and 4K models in mind. An added perk is the inclusion of a silicone Apple TV Siri Remote case. This will add a bit more bulk and grip, something most of us wish it had to begin with.

Oh, and for those of you that are running low on outlets, don’t forget about the deal we just spotted on CyberPower’s 6-foot Surge Protector. It’s price has fallen to $8, delivering the lowest offer we’ve tracked in 2-years. There are a total of six outlets in tow, adding quite a bit of additional power sources to any setup.

Sabrent Mac Mini Mount features:

Mount easily and securely your Mac mini.

Allows full access to power button, output jacks, and cables.

Silver powder coating helps protect your Mac Mini from scratches or damage.

Compatible with Unibody Mac Mini.

Screws, drywall anchors, and easy installation instructions included.

