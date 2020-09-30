Upgrade your TV’s audio with this 2.1-ch. Samsung soundbar at $228 (Save 20%)

- Sep. 30th 2020 11:02 am ET

$280 $228
Amazon currently offers the Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar (HW-T550) for $227.99 shipped. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Samsung’s 2.1-channel soundbar delivers surround sound thanks to packing support for DTS Virtual:X as well as a well-rounded output thanks to the included wireless subwoofer. That’s on top of the smart sound feature that automatically adjusts the audio based on whether you’re looking to a movie, playing video games, or something else. Bluetooth connectivity leads the way, but you’ll also be able to count on an optical port, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

Save even more when you spring for Samsung’s HW-T450 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $168 at Amazon. This offering lets you pocket an extra $60 and will surely still upgrade your TV’s sound compared to its built-in speakers. But for the lower price, it ditches the virtual surround sound features found above and isn’t as impressive in the audio department. Rated 4.4/5 stars

Earlier this morning, we spotted RCA’s affordable 65-inch 4K Ultra HDTV on sale for $370, taking $130 off the usual price tag. That’s on top of the other markdowns in our home theater guide, like this discount on LG’s CX 77-inch 4K OLED TV that delivers AirPlay 2 functionality and includes a $300 gift card at $1,300 off.

Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar features:

The captivating experience of DTS Virtual:X turns your living room into a theater. Powerful 3D surround sound comes to life by recreating sound that makes you feel like you’re inside the scene. Seamlessly switch between two different connected smart devices. Feel the action and the beat of the music with the rich bass from the wireless subwoofer

