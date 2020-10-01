A Beautiful Planet drops to $15 on 4K IMAX Blu-ray at Amazon, more from $5

Amazon is currently offering the IMAX-enhanced A Beautiful Planet on 4K Blu-Ray with Digital Copy for $15.04 Prime shipped. Down from $20, today’s deal saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This Blu-ray is filled with gorgeous shots of Earth as seen from the International Space Station, showcasing the progression of events such as deforestation, the melting of glaciers, and other impacts that humanity has had on Earth. Jennifer Lawrence narrates this 4K film, making it a great choice for putting on in the background or just sitting down and watching. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for other great Blu-ray deals from just $5.

More Blu-ray deals:

Prefer horror flicks? Well, Apple is starting out October with a bang, discounting quite a few Halloween-themed films with iconic titles and much more with prices from just $3.

More on A Beautiful Planet:

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, A Beautiful Planet is a breathtaking portrait of Earth from space, providing a unique perspective and increased understanding of our planet and galaxy as never seen before. Made in cooperation with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the film features stunning footage of our magnificent blue planet – and the effects humanity has had on it over time – captured by the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). From space, Earth blazes at night with the electric intensity of human expansion – a direct visualization of our changing world. But it is within our power to protect the planet. As we continue to explore and gain knowledge of our galaxy, we also develop a deeper connection to the place we all call home.

