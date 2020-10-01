Amazon 1-day active wear sale from $8.50: Shirts, running shorts, and more

- Oct. 1st 2020 9:08 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Colosseum Store via Amazon is offering 35% off its active wear for men and women. Pricing starts from $8.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the Colosseum Active Moisture Wicking Reventon Quarter Zip Shirt in multiple colorways for $12.99. That’s 35% off the regular $20 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best prices we can find. Great for layering this fall and for getting active while staying warm, this is a moisture-wicking quarter zip with 8% spandex for mobility. It has a reverse nylon coil zipper and a reflective logo detail on the sleeve. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more.

You’ll want to take a quick look at the gear on tap today right here. With offers starting from $8.50, you’ll find leggings and running shorts as well as even more active wear to prepare you for fall workouts.

But if you prefer the brand names, we have a near-unending string of fashion sales waiting for you right here. Some highlights include the latest Moosejaw sale, Eddie Bauer’s new fall footwear event, and Eastbay’s Gear Up Sale with up to 25% off Nike, adidas, under Armour, and much more.

More on the Colosseum Moisture Wicking Quarter Zip Shirt:

  • 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex
  • Zipper closure
  • Moisture-Wicking
  • 4-way strech
  • Reverse nylon coil zipper
  • Reflective logo at sleeve

