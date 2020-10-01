Amazon offers up to 30% off TOSOT Dehumidifiers today with deals from $128

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 30% off TOSOT Dehumidifiers. One standout is the TOSOT 35-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier for $143.99 shipped. Regularly around $200, this is $56 off the going rate and the best price we can find. It currently sells for $200 at Home Depot, for comparison. This model is designed to cover 3,000-square foot spaces and can remove up to 35-pints of moisture in 24-hours. Alongside real-time monitoring via the control panel, it has an auto shut-off when the internal 1.5-gallon bucket fills up, but you can alternatively make use of the 3/4-inch drainage hose connection as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more options.

You’ll also find the 20-pint 1,500-square foot model on sale for $127.99 shipped as well today. We have seen this model selling in the $180 range as of late with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This is a great alternative to today’s lead deal for those with smaller spaces and comes with much of the same feature set otherwise. Also rated 4+ stars from thousands.

While we are looking at deals to prepare your home/office for the winter months, browse these offers on Amazon’s Eco-Smart Wood Space Heater and the ongoing Home Depot tankless water heater sale. Then check out the 2020 Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool fan.

More on the TOSOT 35-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier:

3,000 SQ FT: Our dehumidifier can remove up to 35 pints of water every 24 hours (same as 50 Pint units under 2012 DOE standard.) A lower humidity level allows your AC system to work more efficiently because it’s easier to change the temperature of dry air compared to moist, super-humid air. AUTO DRAIN: This dehumidifier will stop running if the water bucket fills up. Save time with automatic drainage by hooking up a 3/4 inch dehumidifier drain hose (not included) to your dehumidifier. If you don’t want continuous drainage you can use the removable water bucket (1.5 gallon capacity) to manually empty the dehumidifier and restart moisture removal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!