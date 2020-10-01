Ergobaby Omni 360 Carrier drops to $125 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier in Oxford Blue for $124.98 shipped. Regularly priced at $180, that’s the lowest price in over 3-months. This carrier can be used by men or women alike and it has adjustable straps to fit an array of body types. It also has cushioned shoulder straps as well as breathable material to keep you and your baby comfortable. Better yet, this is a great carrier to take on-the-go with a large storage bag that’s lightweight. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,400 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

With your savings you will also want to check out the Baby Portable Changing Pad for $8.95. This is a great option for on-the-go changing and it’s compact to fit into almost any bag. It also has an easy to clean surface and rated 4.7/5 stars with over 2,500 reviews.

Ergobaby Carrier Omni 360 Carrier features:

Versatile carrier adapts from newborn to toddler. Can be used in all carrying positions including inward, forward, back & hip.

Padded lumbar support waist belt for maximum lower back comfort. Also includes extra padded shoulder pads.

Lightweight mesh is soft for baby, yet durable, to keep you cooler in warm weather.

Includes large storage pouch & UPF 50+ tuck away baby hood for easy breastfeeding and sun & wind protection.

