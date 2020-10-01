Up to 39% off gaming desks and stand-up converters at Amazon, deals from $129

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Eureka Desks via Amazon is offering 39% off its ergonomic desks and more. One standout here is the 60-inch Eureka Ergonomic Z60 Gaming Desk for $219.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $300, today’s offer is at least $80 or 27% off the going rate and the best we can find. Made of a wood and metal construction, this model provides gamers with a 60- by 24-inch carbon fiber textured desktop and a 220-pound capacity. Alongside the included 31-inch mouse pad, features here include adjustable feet, cable management grommets, and RGB LED lighting built-in to the desk’s side-mounted armor system (six colors, with multi-color lightship option). Rated 4+ stars from over 280 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals starting from $129.

You’ll also find Eureka’s 43-inch model on sale in today’s Gold Box for $128.99 shipped. Down from the regular $160, this is the lowest price we can find and a notable lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. You won’t get as large a surface or the built-in lighting here, but it also saves you over $90.

Browse through the rest of today’s Eureka desk sale right here. Along with additional gaming rigs, you’ll also find some stand-up desk converters and more at up to 39% off.

For more discounts to outfit your battlestation, head over to our PC gaming deal hub. You’ll find solid offers on Dell’s 27-inch 4K Monitor, ASUS’ ROG Strix B550-F motherboard, MSI’s 240mm AiO liquid cooler, and up to 20% off Western Digital and Samsung internal SSDs.

More on the Eureka Ergonomic Z60 Gaming Desk :

The Eureka desk has a wide 60 inch carbon fiber textured desktop with plenty of surface for your gaming monitors, gaming keyboard, and other gaming gear. The surface measures 60” wide by 24” deep, supports up to 220LBS. The side armor has RGB LED lights to give you the best gaming experience possible. Pick your favorite color or dynamic RGB multi-color light show. Experience your game like never before!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!