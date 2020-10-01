Score an extra gaming headset at Amazon for just $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+)

- Oct. 1st 2020 8:49 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $17
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, WYTechnology (94% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering the NUBWO N7 Gaming Headphones for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30+, today’s offer is nearly 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While they might not carry one of the well-known brand names, they do carry a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 customers and make for an extremely affordable solution for more casual gamers or secondary setups. Compatible with PS4, Nintendo Switch, select mobile platforms, and PC (Xbox as well but a “Xbox One stereo adapter may be required”), they carry 50mm drivers, on-board volume/mute controls, leatherette ear cups, and a padded headband as well as a noise-cancelling mic. More details below.

At just $17, today’s lead deal is already one of the most affordable options out there with solid reviews. You could, however, opt for something like the AmazonBasics Gaming Chat Headset for slightly less. While this highly-rated headset will mostly get the job done, there is only a single ear cup here, so it really is just for multiplayer chat and the like. 

Also part of today’s Gold Box offers, we have up to 39% off gaming desks alongside everything else you’ll find in our PC gaming deal hub. You’ll also want to take a quick look at HP’s new Reverb G2 Omnicept VR headset while you’re at it.

More on the NUBWO N7 Gaming Headphones:

  • lmmersive Gaming Audio. Dual 50mm speaker drivers are engineered to produce detailed, balanced soundscape with ultra-low distortion for your games, music, movies, and more
  • Noise-canceling Mic. The flexible omnidirectional microphone captures the user’s voice yet eliminates unwanted background noise.
  • Convenience to Use: The in-line Audio control makes it possible to conveniently adjust the volume and mute the microphone without having to go into extra settings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $17
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
NUBWO

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard