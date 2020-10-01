GOOLOO’s 1200A portable jump starter is also an 18000mAh battery for $50

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1200A Portable Jump Starter for $49.93 shipped with the code HVA3KLKE and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down nearly 30% from its list price, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked outside fo a drop to just under $45 in our last mention. With enough power to jump-start an engine of 7.0L with gas or 5.5L with diesel, this portable battery is a must for any road trip. It’ll also work as a 18000mAh portable power bank to recharge your iPhone or iPad while on-the-go, providing dual-function in your car. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the GOLDBAT 700A Portable Jump Starter. While it’s not as powerful as today’s lead deal, it does help for those who have vehicles with smaller engines. Coming in at $36 shipped, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

However, avoid having a dead battery all-together when you pick up the BLACK+DECKER Fully Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It’s yours for just $20 Prime shipped and will keep your battery topped-off and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice.

GOOLOO 1200A Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: This GOOLOO emergency jump starter has enough power (1200A peak current) to jump start most 12 volt vehicles on the road! (up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawn mowers, yachts, boat, pickup,snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

