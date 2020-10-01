GOOLOO’s 1200A portable jump starter is also an 18000mAh battery for $50

- Oct. 1st 2020 5:46 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1200A Portable Jump Starter for $49.93 shipped with the code HVA3KLKE and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down nearly 30% from its list price, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked outside fo a drop to just under $45 in our last mention. With enough power to jump-start an engine of 7.0L with gas or 5.5L with diesel, this portable battery is a must for any road trip. It’ll also work as a 18000mAh portable power bank to recharge your iPhone or iPad while on-the-go, providing dual-function in your car. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the GOLDBAT 700A Portable Jump Starter. While it’s not as powerful as today’s lead deal, it does help for those who have vehicles with smaller engines. Coming in at $36 shipped, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

However, avoid having a dead battery all-together when you pick up the BLACK+DECKER Fully Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It’s yours for just $20 Prime shipped and will keep your battery topped-off and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice.

GOOLOO 1200A Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: This GOOLOO emergency jump starter has enough power (1200A peak current) to jump start most 12 volt vehicles on the road! (up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawn mowers, yachts, boat, pickup,snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Gooloo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide