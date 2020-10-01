SKIL’s battery-powered Brushless Jigsaw Kit strikes $134.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWRCore 20 Brushless Jigsaw Kit for $134.64 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we’ve tracked over the last 6-months. This handy tool kit bundles SKIL’s jigsaw with a 2Ah battery, charger, and two blades. The unit features a brushless design which the company touts as providing “efficient, high-performance power.” Its included battery features a built-in USB port that makes it a cinch to top off your smartphone or tablet at 2A speeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to SKIL’s tool lineup, I highly-recommend WORX’s 2-in-1 Reciprocating Saw and Jigsaw for $91. This has been in my tool kit for several months now and it’s come in handy for quick cuts on several occasions. Not only is it versatile, but it’s also pretty affordable given the 2-in-1 functionality offered.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the deal currently available on CRAFTSMAN’s 14-in-1 Multi-Tool. Believe it or not, you can snag it for $8, a price that offers up 33% in savings. Pocketing this piece of gear will help you be prepared to tackle all sorts of small projects.

SKIL PWRCore 20 Brushless Jigsaw Kit features:

20V cordless Jigsaw includes a PWR core 20 2. 0Ah Lithium battery with PWR assist mobile charging and PWR jump charger.

Digital Brushless motor—provides efficient, high-performance power when cutting through wood, metal surfaces, and more.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 20 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!