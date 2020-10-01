TaoTronics’ 36-inch oscillating tower fan hits a new low of $50 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the TaoTronics 36-inch Oscillating Tower Fan for $49.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $80 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With three speeds (low, medium, high), you’ll also be able to use three different cooling modes as well, including normal, natural, or sleep. There’s a large LCD up front that tracks ambient temperature, speed, mode, timer, and oscillation, which makes it easy to see just what the fan is doing. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Save some cash when picking up this remote-controlled 16-inch oscillating fan. That’s right, it comes with a remote and you’ll find a 7-hour timer on it as well. For $40 shipped, it’s a fantastic alternative to today’s lead deal, whether you just don’t have Prime or are working on a tighter budget.

If oscillating isn’t a huge thing for you, then picking up Honeywell’s TurboForce Fan is a great choice. I have one of these for my garage and it keeps me cool while working on projects. The air can be felt from across the room and the small size makes it easy to set anywhere. At $33 shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

TaoTronics Oscillating Tower Fan features:

CUSTOMIZABLE AIRFLOW: Personalize the cooling effects with the 3 fan speeds (Low, Medium, High) and 3 cooling modes (Normal, Natural, Sleep)

WIDE & SMOOTH OSCILLATION: Distributes ample air circulation to bring faster relief from the heat courtesy of the 65° wide angle oscillation and 20ft/s velocity

EASY TO USE: Track the ambient temperature, speed, mode, timer and oscillation from the large clear LED display; control all settings from the remote as you relax on the couch or bed

SPACE-SAVING DESIGN: 36” compact fan fits into any room corner without taking up too much space, a welcome addition to your bedroom, study, office, etc.

SAFE FOR KIDS: ETL-certified tower fan with narrow fence creates a powerful stream of airflow without fast spinning blades, perfect for families with curious children and pets

