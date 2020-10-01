Zinus bed frames and mattresses plunge as low as $33 at Amazon

- Oct. 1st 2020 5:04 pm ET

From $33
0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Zinus bedding solutions priced as low as $33. Our favorite is the Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Platform Bed for $189.19 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This unique bed frame features navy blue upholstery that’s ready to liven up any room. Buyers will receive a headboard, frame, and wood slats, all of which are packaged inside the headboard for easy assembly. Zinus backs this piece of furniture with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Zinus bedding deals.

More Zinus bedding deals:

If none of these options fit the bill, check out the fresh Amazon low we’ve found on Zinus’ Adrian Full Platform Bed at $173. This price offers up $77 in savings and undercuts the previous all-time low by $28. Most buyers are likely to appreciate its wood-paneled headboard which bound is to class up any bedroom.

Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Platform Bed features:

  • Classic styling with navy upholstery
  • Headboard, frame, and wood slats included / Mattress sold separately
  • Smartly packaged in one carton with the footboard, frame, legs, and wooden slats conveniently located in the zippered compartment in the back of the headboard for easy assembly
  • Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use
  • Available in Twin, Full, Queen, and King with worry-free 5-year limited warranty
  • Clearance Space: 7 Inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $33
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Zinus

Zinus

About the Author