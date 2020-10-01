Zinus bed frames and mattresses plunge as low as $33 at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Zinus bedding solutions priced as low as $33. Our favorite is the Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Platform Bed for $189.19 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This unique bed frame features navy blue upholstery that’s ready to liven up any room. Buyers will receive a headboard, frame, and wood slats, all of which are packaged inside the headboard for easy assembly. Zinus backs this piece of furniture with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Zinus bedding deals.
More Zinus bedding deals:
- Casey 18-inch Twin Foundation: $54 (Reg. $80)
- 6-inch Twin Hybrid Mattress: $85 (Reg. $105)
- Suzanne 6-inch Twin Platform Bed: $105 (Reg. $120)
- Suzanne 14 Inch Queen Platform Bed: $152 (Reg. $190)
- Florence Metal Full Bed Frame: $139 (Reg. $210)
- Dachelle Upholstered Queen Bed Frame: $238 (Reg. $310)
- Michelle Compack 6-Leg Twin Bed Frame: $33 (Reg. $50)
- View all…
If none of these options fit the bill, check out the fresh Amazon low we’ve found on Zinus’ Adrian Full Platform Bed at $173. This price offers up $77 in savings and undercuts the previous all-time low by $28. Most buyers are likely to appreciate its wood-paneled headboard which bound is to class up any bedroom.
Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Platform Bed features:
- Classic styling with navy upholstery
- Headboard, frame, and wood slats included / Mattress sold separately
- Smartly packaged in one carton with the footboard, frame, legs, and wooden slats conveniently located in the zippered compartment in the back of the headboard for easy assembly
- Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use
- Available in Twin, Full, Queen, and King with worry-free 5-year limited warranty
- Clearance Space: 7 Inches
