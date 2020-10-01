Zinus bed frames and mattresses plunge as low as $33 at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Zinus bedding solutions priced as low as $33. Our favorite is the Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Platform Bed for $189.19 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This unique bed frame features navy blue upholstery that’s ready to liven up any room. Buyers will receive a headboard, frame, and wood slats, all of which are packaged inside the headboard for easy assembly. Zinus backs this piece of furniture with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Zinus bedding deals.

More Zinus bedding deals:

If none of these options fit the bill, check out the fresh Amazon low we’ve found on Zinus’ Adrian Full Platform Bed at $173. This price offers up $77 in savings and undercuts the previous all-time low by $28. Most buyers are likely to appreciate its wood-paneled headboard which bound is to class up any bedroom.

Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Platform Bed features:

Classic styling with navy upholstery

Headboard, frame, and wood slats included / Mattress sold separately

Smartly packaged in one carton with the footboard, frame, legs, and wooden slats conveniently located in the zippered compartment in the back of the headboard for easy assembly

Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use

Available in Twin, Full, Queen, and King with worry-free 5-year limited warranty

Clearance Space: 7 Inches

