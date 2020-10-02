Prep for AMD Zen 3 with the ASRock B550M AM4 motherboard at $95

Amazon is offering the ASRock B550M PRO4 AM4 Motherboard for $94.99 shipped. Also at eBay and Newegg. Down from its $115 list price, today’s deal saves you $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to prepare for the upcoming AMD Zen 3 processor launch, or just ready to build a Ryzen computer and call it a day, this motherboard has you covered. It’s compatible with current Ryzen gen 3 processors and will also run Zen 3 with no problem once announced. You’ll find ample I/O on this motherboard, including five USB 3.0 ports, two additional USB 2.0 slots, USB-C, and even an M.2 PCIe lane designed for a mini WI-Fi card to be added at a later time, should you need one. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to pick up a budget-focused SSD to go along with your new motherboard? Well, Kingston’s 120GB 2.5-inch SATA SSD is currently down to $20, which is an Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. Spotted a few days ago, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal soon before time runs out.

When I built my most recent gaming machine, I opted for AMD Ryzen for the base system. The Ryzen 5 3600 has done me quite well so far, and I highly recommend it for those working on slightly tighter budgets but who still need a powerful machine.

ASRock B550M AM4 Motherboard features:

Supports 3rd Gen AMD AM4 Ryzen / Future AMD Ryzen Processors

8 Power Phase Design, Digi Power

Supports DDR4 4733+ (OC)

1 PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 M.2 Key E for WiFi

