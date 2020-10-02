Prep for AMD Zen 3 with the ASRock B550M AM4 motherboard at $95

- Oct. 2nd 2020 4:07 pm ET

Get this deal
$115 $95
0

Amazon is offering the ASRock B550M PRO4 AM4 Motherboard for $94.99 shipped. Also at eBay and Newegg. Down from its $115 list price, today’s deal saves you $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to prepare for the upcoming AMD Zen 3 processor launch, or just ready to build a Ryzen computer and call it a day, this motherboard has you covered. It’s compatible with current Ryzen gen 3 processors and will also run Zen 3 with no problem once announced. You’ll find ample I/O on this motherboard, including five USB 3.0 ports, two additional USB 2.0 slots, USB-C, and even an M.2 PCIe lane designed for a mini WI-Fi card to be added at a later time, should you need one. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to pick up a budget-focused SSD to go along with your new motherboard? Well, Kingston’s 120GB 2.5-inch SATA SSD is currently down to $20, which is an Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. Spotted a few days ago, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal soon before time runs out.

When I built my most recent gaming machine, I opted for AMD Ryzen for the base system. The Ryzen 5 3600 has done me quite well so far, and I highly recommend it for those working on slightly tighter budgets but who still need a powerful machine.

ASRock B550M AM4 Motherboard features:

  • Supports 3rd Gen AMD AM4 Ryzen / Future AMD Ryzen Processors
  • 8 Power Phase Design, Digi Power
  • Supports DDR4 4733+ (OC)
  • 1 PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 M.2 Key E for WiFi

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$115 $95
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
ASROCK

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide