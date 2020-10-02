The ultra-compact Bosch Pocket Driver Kit bundles two batteries: $69 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V Max Pocket Driver Kit for $69 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Bosch’s Pocket Driver takes portability to the next level with the “shortest head length in its class.” It protrudes a mere 5.6-inches, making it an ideal solution for working in tight corners and small spaces. The unit weighs only 1.4-pounds, ushering in a lightweight build as well. Despite having such a tiny form-factor, owners still stand to benefit from 265-inch-pounds of max torque. Two batteries, a charger, and carrying bag are included, alongside two driver bits. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If a smaller price tag is more important than a tiny form-factor, consider BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver at $49. While much larger in size, it’s also more powerful. This unit ideal for drilling everything from wood to metal. More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.

No matter which way you decided to go, a nice way to round out today’s purchase is with today’s deal on CRAFTSMAN’s Hole Saw Kit. You can snag it for $20, a price that shaves 20% off typical pricing while also coming within $1 of its all-time low. This handy kit makes easy work of equipping both metal and wooden doors with a deadbolt.

Bosch 12V Max Pocket Driver Kit features:

The Bosch PS21 2A 12V Pocket Driver Offers the Shortest Head Length of Its Class at 5.6 Inch Making It the Ideal Driver for Tight Corners and Small Working Spaces; at Only 1.4 Pounds It Reduces User Fatigue for Longer Periods of Time

Despite its small size, the PS21 2A driver delivers 265 inch pound of max torque; It offers two speeds, 0 350 RPM and 0 1,300 RPM allowing users to match speed to the application

With 20+1 clutch setting, the Bosch pocket driver allows users to have more control

