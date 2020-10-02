Cole Haan’s new fall markdowns are up to 75% off + free shipping: Boots, more

Cole Haan offers new markdowns to its sale section at up to 75% off. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Howlett Chukka Boots. Originally priced at $250, however during the sale you can find them for $120. These boots look great with jeans, slacks, or khakis alike. They’re also easy to put on and the leather detailing is sure to elevate any look. This style is cushioned for additional comfort and has a rubber outsole to promote traction. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can check out our fashion guide with deals from Levis, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

