Take Coleman’s Premium Dual Fuel Lantern to your campsite from $76 (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern with Case for $79.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Target RedCard holders can score it for $76. Today’s deal is up to 31% off its list price and comes within $2 of the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. This lantern is ready to illuminate campsites with up to 700-lumens of brightness. Making adjustments is a cinch thanks to a dimmer knob right up front. A single tank of fuel can keep it lit on high for up to 7-hours. Coleman backs this lantern with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you won’t miss the ambiance of a flame, consider Energizer’s LED Camping Lantern at $18 when clipping the on-page coupon. It’s powered by three D batteries and is able to offer up 500-lumens of brightness. Well over 1,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Rest a bit easier while enjoying the outdoors with Yale’s HomeKit-ready Smart Delivery Box. It just debuted after being initially announced back in January. There are a few delivery modes that can be enabled and once a package has been left, owners will receive a smartphone notification. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern features:

Extra-bright 700 lumens on high

Adjustable dimmer knob for perfect outdoor lighting

Dual Fuel technology runs on Coleman Liquid Fuel or unleaded gasoline

All-Season Strong design for incredible performance in frigid conditions

