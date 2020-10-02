Take Coleman’s Premium Dual Fuel Lantern to your campsite from $76 (Save 31%)

- Oct. 2nd 2020 2:43 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern with Case for $79.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Target RedCard holders can score it for $76. Today’s deal is up to 31% off its list price and comes within $2 of the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. This lantern is ready to illuminate campsites with up to 700-lumens of brightness. Making adjustments is a cinch thanks to a dimmer knob right up front. A single tank of fuel can keep it lit on high for up to 7-hours. Coleman backs this lantern with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you won’t miss the ambiance of a flame, consider Energizer’s LED Camping Lantern at $18 when clipping the on-page coupon. It’s powered by three D batteries and is able to offer up 500-lumens of brightness. Well over 1,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Rest a bit easier while enjoying the outdoors with Yale’s HomeKit-ready Smart Delivery Box. It just debuted after being initially announced back in January. There are a few delivery modes that can be enabled and once a package has been left, owners will receive a smartphone notification. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern features:

  • Extra-bright 700 lumens on high
  • Adjustable dimmer knob for perfect outdoor lighting
  • Dual Fuel technology runs on Coleman Liquid Fuel or unleaded gasoline
  • All-Season Strong design for incredible performance in frigid conditions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Coleman

About the Author