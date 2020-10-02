Add a deadbolt to metal or wood doors with CRAFTSMAN’s Hole Saw Kit, now $20

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN Hole Saw Kit for $19.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Lowe’s with free in-store pickup. That’s 20% off the going rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you have a door that you’d like to equip with a deadbolt, this kit is here to help. It’s ready for both wood and metal types, ensuring you’re ready to tackle almost any door. I bought a similar kit a while back and can tell you first hand that completing the project was straight-forward and simple once I had the right tools. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forego CRAFTSMAN branding to grab KATA’s 17-piece Hole Saw Kit for less at $17. It boasts a total of twelve saw sizes alongside all of the attachments necessary to hook this up to your drill. Bear in mind that this kit isn’t built to power through metal like the lead deal above, but it’s well suited to cut plastic, wood, and other similar materials.

Further expand your capabilities with CRAFTSMAN’s 53-piece Drill/Driver Set. Its price has fallen by 25%, allowing thrifty shoppers to snatch it up for as low as $15. Every piece in this kit is constructed with shock-resistant tool steel to provide “maximum durability.” A handy carrying case makes it a cinch to haul and keep organized.

CRAFTSMAN Hole Saw Kit features:

For both 2-3/8-in and 2-3/4-in backsets

Self centering jig fits all common door widths

Common applications include wood doors and metal doors

Includes (1) 1-in Bi-Metal Hole Saw; (1) 2-1/8-in Bi-Metal Hole Saw; (1) Double-Sided

Door Jig; (1) Bolt Plate Template; (1) Custom Router Bit; (1) 3/8-in Mandrel

