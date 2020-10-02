Headphone deals starting from just $13 today: Philips, Audio-Technica, more

Today only, Woot is offering the Philips Performance Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones (PH802) for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $110, this set currently sells for $88 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. While Philips might not be on the top of your list of headphone makers, this affordable set offers solid sound quality in a sleek black headset that won’t break the bank. They also sport 30-hours of wireless playback or talk time, quick charging (5-minutes for 2-hours or 15-minutes for 6-hours), an optional wired connection, folding design, and 40mm drivers. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

More headphones deals:

The headphones deals don’t stop there though. This morning we spotted Apple AirPods down at $151. That’s on top of notable deals on V-MODA’s stylish Crossfade Wireless Headphones and Jabra’s ANC-equipped Elite 85h. Then head over to our video review of the JBL Quantum 800.

More on the Philips Wireless Over-Ear Headphones:

30 hours play time or talk time

40mm neodymium acoustic drivers for highly detailed sound and strong bass + Hi-Res Audio certified so you can hear every detail as intended

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear hands-free calls

Flat-folding and compact-folding design for easy storage

Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play / Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, get 6 hours play

Line-in cable port for lossless listening, with airplane adapter included

