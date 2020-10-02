Today only, Home Depot takes up to 25% off garage door openers, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 25% off garage door openers and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the SkyLink 3/4HP Garage Door Opener for $154.99. That’s down from the usual $200 price tag and $5 under our previous mention. This bundle delivers everything you need for a new garage door setup, including a 3/4HP opener, smartphone connectivity, wall-mounted controllers, and more. Integrated LED lighting offers an upgrade from older openers and will surely deliver longer lifespans, so you don’t have to change out bulbs regularly. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the Genie PowerLift 1/2 HP at $159. Typically closer to $200, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months. This garage door opener offers an enclosed rail structure, which Genie promises will deliver improved “safety and long-term reliability.” You’ll receive a wall-mounted control panel, two openers for your cars, and a handful of other installation accessories. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Home Depot’s 1-day sale is packed with additional deals on garage door openers for all budgets and setups. Browse through the entire selection here to save up to 25% off the regular going rate. Jump over to our smart home guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your space.

SkyLink Garage Door Opener features:

Powerful DC motor provides extremely quiet operations, ideal for homes with living spaces above the garage. Wi-Fi Connectivity allows you to control and monitor your garage door from anywhere. The Smartphone App Orbit sends you an instant notification when the garage door is open or closed. Ultra Secured Bundle includes Patented Anti-Breakin Drive System and Passcode Protected Remote prevent unauthorized break-in entry, giving you peace of mind. Built-in LED light provides long-lasting illumination, without the need to replace light bulbs. Compatible with you in-car remote.

