Treat your home studio/streaming room with 26 acoustic panels at $200 off

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the 26-pack Ultimate Acoustics Studio Bundle III for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $430 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s offer is 47% or $200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. These acoustic panels are designed to help treat rooms and make your recordings and streaming broadcasts sound much better. In many cases, un-treated rooms can have a detrimental effect on both recording quality and the critical listening experience. This kit includes 24 beveled 12-inch panels as well as a pair of corner bass traps for mitigating unwanted boomy bass tones. A series of adhesive squares are included for putting them up alongside a thin layer of perforated vinyl “that nearly doubles the performance of controlling lower frequencies while adding some measure of diffusion to higher frequencies.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Once you have browsed through our picks of the best microphones and isolation accessories, the only thing left to ensure the room your in isn’t ruining your recording quality is some acoustic panels. Today’s $200 price drop is certainly worth considering, but you could get away for less with the Ultimate Acoustics Acoustic Treatment Studio Bundle at $115. This one includes 18 panels and doesn’t come with the speciality corner bass traps, but it will certainly help the cause. Throwing some heavy furniture and a rug in the room, can make a massive difference as well.

While we are talking music/audio production, Roland just unveiled a new portable TR-6S drum machine and be sure to check out Teenage Engineering’s time-bending OB-4 magic radio contraption too.

More on the Ultimate Acoustics Studio Bundle III:

Every studio, small and large alike, deserves to have professional acoustic treatment! The Studio Bundle III from Ultimate Acoustics provides ample coverage for small spaces. Included are 12 x UA-WPB-12 and 12 x UA-WBPV-12 wall panels for effective, elegant sound absorption and 2 x UA-BTVB corner bass traps to help control low frequencies in your room. Unique to Ultimate Acoustics is the addition of a thin layer of perforated vinyl covering that nearly doubles the performance of controlling lower frequencies while adding some measure of diffusion to higher frequencies.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!