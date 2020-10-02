Lamicall’s highly-rated MacBook stand drops to an Amazon low of $16

Lamicall Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Laptop Stand for $15.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $20, today’s deal saves you 20% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still working from home, and using a laptop to do so, having it properly ventilated is crucial. This stand ensures that your computer stays cool while in use and even raises the display up to a more comfortable viewing height. You’ll find that it’s height-adjustable and even folds up fairly compact to fit in your bag if you want to change working locations. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for a more budget-focused setup? Well, this laptop stand is just $13 Prime shipped and offers a similar function to today’s lead deal. The main difference is the overall design, as this model isn’t quite as wide as today’s lead deal.

Give your desk an upgrade instead with this monitor riser. While it isn’t designed to prop your MacBook up at a certain angle, it does lift your display off the desk and give you a place to store things, like your mouse and keyboard, underneath. It’s available for $15 Prime shipped, making it a great buy if you work from a desktop instead of a laptop.

Lamicall Laptop Stand features:

This travel laptop riser stand holder is lightweight and can be quickly folded into a small size, easily fit in a laptop bag or backpack. Ideal for people who travel for business!

The portable macbook pro stand holder can be adjusted to comfortable height based on your actual need. It letting you fix posture and relieves neck, shoulder and spinal pain, it very comfortable for working in home, office and outdoor, makes typing more easier!

Our adjustable notebook stand holder fits all tablets and laptops from 10” up to 15.6” such as Mac MacBook Air Pro 13 15 Microsoft Surface Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo Acer Chromebook, etc. Perfect companion for your precious device!

