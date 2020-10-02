Assemble a $40 discount on LEGO’s 3,700-piece Lamborghini set, more from $14

- Oct. 2nd 2020 1:45 pm ET

0

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 for $339.99 shipped when code LAMBO40 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $380 going rate direct from LEGO, today’s offer is still one of the first times we’ve seen this recent release on sale and marks the second-best discount to date. Rolling onto the scene back in June, this 3,696-piece set assembles the iconic Lamborghini Sián as one of the largest creations of the year. Once built, it measures over 23-inches long and comes complete with a unique lime green exterior and plenty of authentic details. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here and then head below for even more LEGO deals from $14.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the LEGO Boba Fett Helmet for $52.99. Down from $60, today’s offer marks a new all-time low. This 625-piece set assembles a brick-built version of the iconic bounty hunter’s helmet complete with a display stand. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look as to why this is a must-have kit.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Earlier this week, we got a look at a new limited-edition LEGO Nebulon-B Frigate set that wraps up the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. You’ll also want to make sure you get the latest on the upcoming LEGO Ideas kits including a brick-built globe and Fender Stratocaster.

LEGO Technic Lamborghini features:

Experience the unmistakable power and looks of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 as you become immersed in this LEGO® Technic™ building kit (42115). With superb detailing, the model car is a faithful representation of the original Sián FKP 37 in eye-catching lime green with golden rims.

