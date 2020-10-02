LIFX’s HomeKit-enabled Day and Dusk bulb hits an Amazon low of just $20

Amazon is offering the LIFX HomeKit-enabled A19 Mini Day and Dusk Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb for $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from its going rate of nearly $30, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These bulbs are built to simulate the sun’s natural light and can change the color temperature to mimic what’s going on outside. LIFX connects to your Wi-Fi and delivers the ability to be controlled via a mobile app or through Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri with HomeKit. The best part is that there is no hub required for it to function, making setup super simple. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Looking to spend less on smart bulbs? Well, this RGB LED bulb is a fantastic choice at $14 Prime shipped. It’ll connect to your Wi-Fi just like the LIFX bulb above, but you’ll lose out on HomeKit support here. Otherwise, this model delivers RGB+W colorings instead of just shades of white, giving you more flexibility when it comes to your lighting needs.

For other great ways to upgrade your house, check our smart home guide. Today, we’re tracking deals on smart thermostats, locks, and much more. Be sure to bookmark the page and check back often as we’re constantly updating it with new deals that we find.

LIFX HomeKit Day and Dusk Smart Bulb features:

Works with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately), Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control

Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed

Built in Wi-Fi & LIFX cloud. Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. Access your bulbs anywhere, anytime via the cloud

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!